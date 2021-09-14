Raiders Rumors: Denzelle Good Will Miss Rest of Season with ACL Injury

AP Photo/David Becker

Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard Denzelle Good suffered a season-ending torn ACL during his team's 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Athletic's Tashan Reed explained what happened.

"On the first possession of the game, starting right guard Denzelle Good went down with a knee injury," Reed wrote. "Good came back into the game in the second quarter but couldn't finish the possession and had to head to the sidelines for a second time."

The seven-year veteran made his first NFL appearance in 2015 for the Indianapolis Colts. The seventh-round pick out of Mars Hill played with them until December 2018, when Indianapolis waived him. The then-Oakland Raiders soon picked him up, and he's been with the Silver and Black ever since.

The 30-year-old has started 43 of his 62 career games, including 14 of 15 games last year.

Good opened this season at right guard on a short-handed offensive line that was missing guard Richie Incognito (calf) to start the year.

The Raiders will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers, who beat the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills 20-13 on the road to start their season.

They are a little banged-up besides Good, as Raiders head coach Jon Gruden noted postgame. Of note, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota may be out for some time.

Reed provided a preview of what the guard spots should look like if Incognito can't return from his calf injury.

Gruden shouted out Jermaine Eluemenor in his chat with reporters on Tuesday, saying he did an "unbelievable job" in Good's absence, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday from Heinz Field.