Stephen Curry to Cover 2021 Ryder Cup for NBC Sports as Part of Partnership

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Golden State Warriors superstar and two-time MVP Stephen Curry will be covering the Ryder Cup later this month as part of a "global talent partnership" between Comcast NBCUniversal and Curry's Unanimous Media, per The Athletic.

"Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational," Curry said in a statement. "It's incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal's portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

