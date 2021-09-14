Schefter: Saints Have 'Handful' of Offensive Coaches Test Positive for COVID-19

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly had a "handful" of offensive coaches test positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the status of those coaches is in question for the Saints' Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but a team source said, "We'll be just fine."

Schefter noted that six offensive coaches, one player and one nutritionist for the team tested positive in total.

The Saints are coming off an impressive performance in Week 1, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers 38-3 in a home game that had to be played in Jacksonville, Florida, due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints are now in enhanced mitigation protocols, meaning there will be daily testing and mandatory masks for all Saints players and coaches whether they are vaccinated or not.

For the first time since 2005, the Saints have begun a season with someone other than Drew Brees as their starting quarterback.

Going with Jameis Winston over Taysom Hill paid dividends early, as Winston turned in a highly efficient performance in the Saints' victory over Green Bay.

Winston only needed to attempt 20 passes, but he completed 14 of them for 148 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed six times for 37 yards.

New Orleans rushed for 171 yards as a team as well, 83 of which came courtesy of lead running back Alvin Kamara.

Head coach Sean Payton is the Saints' play-caller, and since there is no indication he tested positive for COVID-19, the team should have him there on the sidelines for Sunday's game against Carolina.

The Saints' most notable offensive assistant is offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who has served in that role since 2009.

New Orleans also has Ronald Curry on the offensive staff. Curry has been with the Saints since 2016 and is in the midst of his first season as quarterbacks coach, working closely with Winston.

If much of the Saints' offensive coaching staff is unavailable Sunday, it could make an already tricky road matchup with the Panthers even tougher.