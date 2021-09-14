Report: Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter Welterweight Title Fight Set for Nov. 20

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter have reached an agreement to fight Nov. 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

The agreement comes hours before a WBO-mandated deadline that would've triggered a purse bid for the rights to stage the highly anticipated bout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

