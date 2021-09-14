Tom Brady Praises Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: He Will Be in Hall of Fame at Some Point

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Mike Evans had a quiet Week 1 while the rest of the passing game went off, but Tom Brady had high praise for the three-time Pro Bowler.

“Mike didn’t have as many [yards], but Mike’s going to get his, I have no doubt,” Brady said on his SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio show. “He had an incredible [training] camp. He’s one of the great all-time receivers and will be a Hall of Famer at some point. For me it’s just a matter of finding the open guy.”

Evans had three receptions for 24 yards in Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys while Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski each had at least 80 receiving yards.

Inconsistency is nothing new for Evans, who had three games of 10 or fewer receiving yards in 2020, matching his number of 100-yard games. Brady is going to spread the ball across the field and find the correct target, regardless of how it impacts a receiver's numbers. Evans could go for 200 yards next week while Brown and Godwin are shut out and no one would blink an eye.

Brady praised his receiving corps for its unselfishness, saying he understands sometimes guys wish the ball would go their way more often.

As for Brady's assertion that Evans is a Hall of Famer, well, that's pretty unlikely. Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame tracker grades him below names like Joe Horn, Terry Glenn and Dez Bryant, none of whom have a shot of making the Hall. While Evans is only 28 and probably has a handful of prime years remaining, he's made only one All-Pro Team over seven NFL seasons.

Receiver is already arguably the most overloaded position in terms of guys waiting to be enshrined in Canton. Evans has a long, long wait if he's ever going to get there.