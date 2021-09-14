Jon Gruden on Raiders' Win vs. Ravens: 'Felt Like I Died and Woke Up and Died Again'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden experienced a roller coaster of emotions toward the end of his team's 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

"I felt like I died and woke up and died again," Gruden told reporters after the game. "I was like a cat with multiple lives."

First, there was the anxiety of awaiting Daniel Carlson's 55-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

Then, Gruden watched Bryan Edwards haul in a 33-yard pass originally thought to be the deciding touchdown, only for replays to show Edwards was down before the ball crossed the goal line.

The Raiders did their best to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory three plays later after Derek Carr's pass for Willie Snead IV was intercepted in the end zone by Anthony Averett.

The tables turned back in Las Vegas' favor with Lamar Jackson's fumble.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This time around, Gruden wasn't taking any chances as he brought on the kicking team on 2nd-and-9 from the Ravens' 26-yard line. He had to reverse course because of a delay-of-game penalty, and that proved fortuitous as Carr hit Zay Jones to seal the victory anyway.

As a neutral observer, it was gripping television.

The end of the fourth quarter and overtime were probably less enjoyable for any fans of the Ravens and Raiders. And imagine the stress Gruden and his coaching colleagues must have experienced with each unexpected twist.

In terms of pure drama, Baltimore and Las Vegas set a high bar for the rest of the season.