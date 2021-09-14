Saints Rumors: Kenny Stills Agrees to Practice-Squad Contract After Workout

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills to their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier in the day Stills was part of a wideout group that worked out for New Orleans.

The 29-year-old was a fifth-round draft pick of the Saints in 2013 and spent his first two seasons with the organization.

He's coming off a forgettable 2021 campaign in which he caught 11 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown in 10 games with the Houston Texans. The Texans waived him last November, and he had a brief spell on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

Michael Thomas was absent from New Orleans' 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers, and he'll miss the next four games at a minimum as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Although Jameis Winston went 14-of-20 for 148 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1, there's still a clear void in the Saints' passing game without Thomas on the field.

Nobody is expecting Stills to replicate the three-time Pro Bowler's production, but he could be a particularly good fit with Winston.

During his final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston was second behind Matthew Stafford in average intended air yards (10.5), per NFL's Next Gen Stats. Stills is averaging 15.6 yards per reception for his career, so he and New Orleans' starting quarterback may form a potent combo downfield.