Simone Biles Wears 98-Pound Dress Featuring Glass Crystal Chains to 2021 Met Gala

John Shearer/WireImage

Simone Biles simultaneously put on a fashion show and gave herself a workout at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The seven-time Olympic medalist selected a gown that weighs 98 pounds for her ensemble:

According to the New York Times' Jessica Testa, the gown included "more than 17,000 feet of Swarovski glass crystal chains and nearly 200 feet of tulle." It also required around 6,650 person-hours to complete.

It was certainly a piece befitting the current queen of women's gymnastics, though it may not be Biles' best design choice this year. That title arguably continues to reside with the bedazzled goat leotard she sported at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.