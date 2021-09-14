Simone Biles Wears 98-Pound Dress Featuring Glass Crystal Chains to 2021 Met Gala

Simone Biles Wears 98-Pound Dress Featuring Glass Crystal Chains to 2021 Met GalaSeptember 14, 2021
Simone Biles simultaneously put on a fashion show and gave herself a workout at the Met Gala on Monday night.
The seven-time Olympic medalist selected a gown that weighs 98 pounds for her ensemble:
The New York Times @nytimes
Simone Biles's crystal-embellished <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetGala?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetGala</a> gown? It weighs 98 pounds, the designers told The New York Times. <a href="https://t.co/UnDxbgXCPe">https://t.co/UnDxbgXCPe</a> <a href="https://t.co/3zEe6sQLRK">pic.twitter.com/3zEe6sQLRK</a>
According to the New York Times' Jessica Testa, the gown included "more than 17,000 feet of Swarovski glass crystal chains and nearly 200 feet of tulle." It also required around 6,650 person-hours to complete.
It was certainly a piece befitting the current queen of women's gymnastics, though it may not be Biles' best design choice this year. That title arguably continues to reside with the bedazzled goat leotard she sported at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.