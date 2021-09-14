Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The San Francisco 49ers announced former linebacker and director of player engagement Parys Haralson has died at the age of 37.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

Some of his former teammates reacted:

The Denver Broncos also shared a statement from head coach Vic Fangio, who was Haralson's defensive coordinator in San Francisco.

"It is extremely sad and difficult to comprehend the loss of Parys," Fangio said. "We had just talked on Friday. I will remember Parys for his greatness as a person, friend and teammate. We lost a great one and I will forever miss him."

Haralson played collegiately for Tennessee and was a fifth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2006.

He played seven years in San Francisco before joining the Saints for the 2013 and 2014 campaigns. He appeared in 118 games throughout his career and finished with 275 tackles, 28 sacks, five passes defended, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Haralson was the 49ers' director of player engagement for two years in 2016 and 2017.