Video: Former UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Performs Acrobatic Routine at 2021 Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Talk about making an entrance.

Former UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis unleashed a floor routine at the Met Gala on Monday night that included flips on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art:

Michelle Ruiz of Vogue noted she was accompanied by Brooklyn United Marching Band and said "I feel like Superwoman."

Ruiz also pointed out Dennis is "best known for her groundbreaking Beyonce and Black Lives Matter-themed floor routines while a student at UCLA."

Her career highlights at UCLA include a 2019 First-Team All-American recognition on bars, a 2018 NCAA team championship and seven All-Pac-12 honors.