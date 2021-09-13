NFLPA's Tretter: Chiefs' Greg Lewis Should Be Disciplined for Shoving Browns Player

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter called for the NFL to discipline Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis for shoving teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. in Kansas City's 33-29 win Sunday.

"I expect that the coach gets held to the same standard—if not a higher standard—than Ronnie," said Tretter, who's also the president of the NFL Players Association, in a Zoom call. "Being the first one in there and being a coach, putting his hands on an opposing player. I don’t think there’s any room for that in this league."

Harrison was ejected in the first quarter after pushing Lewis around the neck area on the sideline.

However, Lewis initially shoved Harrison after it appeared the Browns safety inadvertently stepped on Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Harrison was ejected following a video review of the incident, which was originally flagged as unsportsmanlike conduct on the Chiefs.

Myles Garrett echoed Tretter's comments.

"[Lewis] should get the same treatment that our players get," the Browns' star pass-rusher said Sunday. "He should be tossed out of the game just like Ronnie."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was more circumspect.

"It's the oldest thing in football and in sport," he told reporters Monday. "The official always sees the second guy."

Stefanski also conceded the 24-year-old Harrison should've known better than to respond like he did.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFL isn't expected to levy any suspensions to Harrison or Lewis, but the league hasn't issued any official ruling.

Even if Harrison doesn't miss any additional time, the Browns have already paid a price for his ejection. They were without their starting strong safety for the majority of Sunday's contest, in which Patrick Mahomes finished 27-of-36 for 337 yards and three touchdowns.