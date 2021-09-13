Cowboys News: Randy Gregory Placed on COVID-19 List; Zack Martin Activated

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys placed Randy Gregory on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, raising doubts about his availability for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas will at least have the services of Zack Martin, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing the team's 31-29 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Gregory had one tackle and one fumble recovery last Thursday night. The 28-year-old has been effective as a situational pass-rusher for the Cowboys over the years, totaling 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 39 appearances.

If he can clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocol in time for kickoff, then Gregory's presence may help Dallas slow down Chargers star Justin Herbert. The second-year quarterback went 31-of-47 for 337 yards, one touchdown and one interception as Los Angeles beat the Washington Football Team 20-16.

Martin's return is at least well-timed with the Cowboys potentially facing a lengthy spell without La'el Collins.

The NFL suspended Collins for five games for a violation of its substance abuse policy. CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported he and his agent are attempting to appeal the punishment.

The importance of Martin, a four-time All-Pro, to the offensive line is self-evident. Now, he might become even more important as a replacement for Collins at right tackle.