Julio Jones' Personal-Foul Penalty Ripped as 'Dumb S--t' by Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Julio Jones had a forgettable debut with the Tennessee Titans that included a 15-yard personal-foul penalty that upset head coach Mike Vrabel:

"That would fall into the category of doing dumb s--t that hurts the team," Vrabel said of the penalty.

The incident came in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with the Titans already down 10-0. Jones got into an altercation with opposing cornerback Byron Murphy, leading to a flag that turned a potential 3rd-and-1 into a 3rd-and-16 and an eventual punt.

Arizona dominated the game on the way to a 38-13 upset victory.

Tennessee acquired Jones to provide an additional boost to the offense, but he was otherwise quiet in the game while totaling just three catches for 29 yards. It was a disappointing showing for a player who averaged 95.5 receiving yards per game during his 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Only once in the previous two years has Jones been held to less than 30 receiving yards in a game.

Adding a personal-foul call only exacerbated the rough start to the 2021 season and likely didn't do much to endear himself to the rest of the Titans or their fanbase.

There are still 16 more games for Jones and the Titans to turn things around, but Vrabel made it clear he isn't afraid to call out the receiver after Week 1.