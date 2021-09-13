Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB 'Immersed' in Season Prep, Not Contract Negotiations

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Lamar Jackson has attempted to negotiate his own contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens without using an agent, but the quarterback could now be too focused on the season to complete a deal.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson is "immersed in his quarterbacking job," which means "his negotiating skills have taken a back seat."

Schefter noted there has still been "positive and ongoing dialogue" about a new deal and both sides expect an agreement.

Jackson was eligible for an extension starting this past offseason, but he remains under contract through 2022 after the Ravens picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Josh Allen, who was also a first-round pick in 2018, signed a six-year extension in August worth $258 million.

The Jackson situation is different because he has never used a traditional agent, negotiating his own deal as a rookie in 2018 and following the same strategy this time around. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the NFL players association "has tried to assist to no avail."

The fact he is not a traditional passer could also make things difficult in determining value.

The 24-year-old won an MVP award in 2019 and has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, but the Ravens could be concerned about his sustainability, especially when compared to someone like Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

There still doesn't appear to be any urgency from either side to complete a deal, and Jackson said it will not be a distraction during the season.

"I’m doing something I love to do, so I don’t really put that on my mind," he said, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

A big showing in 2021 would certainly help him in negotiations, especially if he can lead the Ravens to more postseason success.