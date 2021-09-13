Jameis Winston: 'Anyone Can See' Saints Are 'A Better Team Than I'd Ever Been With'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Jameis Winston's debut as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback could not have gone better.

Winston threw for 148 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Saints to a 38-3 blowout win over the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm grateful to be with this team," Winston said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "I think anyone can see that this is a better team than I'd ever been with, so that brings comfort to any quarterback."

The Buccaneers finished with a winning record only once in Winston's five seasons with the franchise.

There were periods in his tenure in which the Bucs were at a clear talent deficit. However, Tampa won the Super Bowl last season with some of the same players Winston played alongside. The Bucs then greatly benefited from Brady's ability to protect the football, something Winston didn't do as well during his tenure.

Winston is perhaps in a coaching situation more conducive to his success. Whereas Bruce Arians loves stretching the field—a tendency that led to Winston relying on his worst impulses at times—the Saints check the ball down more regularly and emphasize making the smart decision over the big play.

"One of the great things I learned from playing with Drew [Brees] last year was decisions over results," Winston told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Sometimes the right decision is a play that gains nothing. Just keep making good decision after good decision, and the game's going to go OK."