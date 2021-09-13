Deshaun Watson 'Hasn't Been a Distraction' for the Texans, Says HC David Culley

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans haven't let the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson affect the rest of the team.

Head coach David Culley explained the team's mindset after the season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

"Deshaun [Watson] did a heck of job of being able to work with us and how we wanted to handle this particular situation. And basically, this worked out really good for both of us from the standpoint of this is how we gotta deal with it, this is the situation and I think it was both of us working together, our team and him working together; it hasn't been a distraction. He hasn't been a distraction. And basically, every day we come to practice it's always about the Houston Texans, not about anything else. He's helped us do that."

Watson has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by 22 different women who have filed civil lawsuits against him. He also faces 10 criminal complaints.

Though the quarterback has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list, the Texans kept him inactive for Week 1 as Tyrod Taylor led the team to a 37-21 victory Sunday.

Watson has also been seeking a trade since early in the offseason, which Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported could happen closer to the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports further broke down the situation, noting the Texans were keeping him away from others on the roster:

Watson reported to training camp, but he did not take part in team drills leading up to the season.

The three-time Pro Bowler will seemingly remain disconnected from the rest of the squad until there is a resolution.

The rest of the Texans, meanwhile, have been able to focus on football and are off to a strong start to the season. There were low expectations after a 4-12 season in 2020, and that was with Watson, but the squad quieted some doubters in Week 1 versus a bad Jags team.

Houston will look to keep the momentum going next week against the Cleveland Browns.