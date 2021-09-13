Richard Sherman Is A 'Possibility' for 49ers After Jason Verrett Injury, Per Shanahan

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

At the end of the 2020 season, San Francisco 49ers free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was rather forward about the unlikelihood of his return to the Bay Area. One week into the 2021 season, the Niners may need him back immediately.

San Francisco believes cornerback Jason Verrett tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions, and the loss of a starter may open the door for Sherman's return.

"We have discussed it," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "I've talked to Sherm about it, too. Sherm is always a possibility."

Verrett has a cap hit of $5.3 million which could become available in the short-term if Niners are forced to place him on injured reserve. That would give the club just over $11 million in free cap space, per Spotrac.

San Francisco isn't too optimistic there's a more positive outcome for Verrett.

"It's crushing," Shanahan said. "We're hoping for the best, but it's crushing. The bad luck he's had and putting together these last two years staying healthy and how good of a camp he had. ... I have got a lot of love for JV and respect him as much as anyone I've ever been around. So, I'm really hurting for him."

Sherman spent the last three years with the Niners, playing 34 games while recording 116 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and one sack. Now a 33-year-old free agent, he may be just what San Francisco is looking for in its secondary.

It helps that both sides had an amicable split when his contract expired in 2020.

"Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans," Sherman said in February before he hit the market. "We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this."

Those good vibes may lead to a reunion much sooner than anyone imagined.