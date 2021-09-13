Saints' Updated 2021 Salary Cap After Marshon Lattimore's Reported $97.6M Contract

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Marshon Lattimore is spending the next six years as a member of the New Orleans Saints after reportedly agreeing to a massive five-year, $97.6 million deal Sunday.

It's an even bigger commitment by the team which is fully guaranteeing $68.35 million for injury, and $44.35 million is fully guaranteed just by signing his name on the dotted line, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. The rest will come incrementally with an average annual value of $19.5 million through 2026.

There's no question the cornerback is worth it.

In his first four years with the Saints, Lattimore has combined for 227 total tackles, 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 55 pass deflections.

Here's how his contract breaks down each year, per Florio:

"1. Signing bonus: $7.5 million.

"2. 2021 roster bonus: $9.254 million, fully guaranteed.

"3. 2021 base salary: $990,000, fully guaranteed.

"4. 2022 roster bonus: $15 million, fully guaranteed.

"5. 2022 base salary: $9.103 million, fully guaranteed.

"6. 2023 base salary: $14.5 million, $2.5 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The rest becomes fully guaranteed in March 2022.

"7. 2024 base salary: $15.0 million, $12 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The $12 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2023.

"8. 2025 roster bonus: $2.0 million, due fifth day of the league year.

"9. 2025 base salary: $16.0 million.

"10. 2026 roster bonus: $2.0 million, due fifth day of the league year.

"11. 2026 base salary: $16.5 million."

Lattimore will also earn an additional $500,000 each time he's named first-team or second-team All-Pro throughout the duration of his deal.

The Saints now have $247.3 million tied up under the salary cap for the 2022 season, according to Spotrac. Lattimore's new deal accounts for 13 percent of the cap next season with wideout Michael Thomas right behind him at 11.7 percent.

While New Orleans only has $183.5 million committed in 2023, that makes up 27 players on the roster—just over half of the 51 available spots. Where the Saints decide to allocate the rest of that available cash remains to be seen.

They won't have to worry about their secondary, however. Lattimore will be leading that unit for the foreseeable future.