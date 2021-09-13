Aaron Rodgers: Packers' Blowout Loss to Saints Is a 'Good Kick in the You-Know-Where'

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

The Green Bay Packers looked like anything but Super Bowl contenders during Sunday's 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and Aaron Rodgers hopes it kick-starts a turnaround.

"This is a good kick in the you-know-where to hopefully get us going in the right direction," the quarterback said, per Mike Spofford of the Packers' official website.

The game was so lopsided that Jordan Love, whom Green Bay selected with a somewhat surprising first-round pick during the 2020 NFL draft, came in during the fourth quarter and got some experience.

Rodgers was far from his typically dominant self and finished 15-of-28 for 133 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He faced plenty of pressure from the Saints' defensive front and made multiple ill-advised throws.

Marshon Lattimore and New Orleans' secondary also deserves plenty of credit for limiting Davante Adams to five catches for 56 yards. The Packers never established an offensive rhythm and watched the game slip out of their control as Jameis Winston threw for five touchdowns and took advantage of favorable field position multiple times.

It surely wasn't how the Packers wanted to start the season after such a dramatic offseason that included questions about whether Rodgers would even return to the only NFL team that he has ever known.

Fortunately for the NFC North team, it has plenty of talent to fall back on after finishing with a 13-3 record in each of the past two seasons. It will likely bounce back and compete for another playoff spot even if Sunday was a day to forget.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"One game. We've got 16 to go," Rodgers said.

The next game comes in Week 2 when the Packers host the Detroit Lions in a divisional showdown.