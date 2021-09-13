Trevor Lawrence Says He 'Played Really Bad' After Throwing 3 INTs in Jaguars Debut

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Even after drafting Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall last spring, the Jacksonville Jaguars still have plenty of work to do before they're contending for a Super Bowl again. That much was immediately clear as they fell 37-21 to the Houston Texans on Sunday—a club many analysts believe will end up with the No. 1 pick this year.

Lawrence finished 28-of-51 passing with 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for a 14.3 QBR. He wasn't thrilled with his performance, either.

"It obviously sucks," Lawrence told reporters. "Losing's always hard, especially when you feel like you're prepared and had a great week and really think we were ready. Just obviously didn't play well. It starts with me. I played really bad tonight. Disappointing for sure."

Considering Lawrence threw all of five interceptions during his 2020 season at Clemson, it's understandable he'd be down on his play after one NFL game.

That doesn't mean he can't clean up those mistakes. He will, however, have to do so against much stiffer competition than Houston. Over the next four games, the Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.

It's not just Lawrence who needs to be better, either. Jacksonville committed 10 penalties for 82 yards Sunday. Through the first 14 games of Week 1, only the Philadelphia Eagles (14), Atlanta Falcons (12), Minnesota Vikings (12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11) had more penalties.

Said Lawrence:

"I still believe in this team. I still know what we're capable of. We did some good things. We started off with some penalties, three-and-out, but then after that we had a couple good drives, we're hitting some big plays. There's a lot of good things there and we've got to keep doing those and learn from the bad. We've got to watch it and learn from it for sure, but then flip the page. It's a long season. We can't let this snowball. We've got to move on and go win next week."

The rookie believes he'll respond well heading into Week 2, but it's hard to say. This is all a new experience for Lawrence, who had never lost a game in high school or college as a starting quarterback.

His three inceptions Sunday were a big reason the Texans were able to control the game. Lawrence knows he needs to be better there, too.

"It's either a bad throw or a bad decision when you throw a pick," Lawrence said. "Bad decisions, those are the ones that'll get you for sure. Turnovers, it's all me. You're not going to win many games with three turnovers, especially when the margin was minus-three for us. Just not good."