    Joe Burrow Jokes About Ja'Marr Chase's Preseason Drops After Bengals WR's Big Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Aaron Doster

    Everyone is in a joking mood after a season-opening win.

    After helping lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow joked, "I thought he was dropping everything," as he walked past rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the postgame press conference:

    The Sporting News @sportingnews

    "I thought he was dropping everything?"<br><br>Joe Burrow after Ja'Marr Chase's big day 😏 <a href="https://t.co/uwdgEtCaDb">pic.twitter.com/uwdgEtCaDb</a>

    Drops were a storyline surrounding Chase during the preseason, but he didn't have any in his regular-season debut.

    Instead, he finished with five catches for 101 yards and one touchdown. It was surely what the Bengals envisioned when they selected him with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

    "I know I was going to do it," Chase said, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "It was just a matter of time. Just play my game and focus on what I came here to do and that's what I did."

    If Sunday was any indication, Bengals fans might not have to worry about the drops any longer.

