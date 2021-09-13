Samoa Joe Announces He's Relinquishing NXT Championship After Suffering Injury

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Samoa Joe's third reign as NXT champion has come to an abrupt end.

Joe announced Sunday on Twitter he's relinquishing the title belt due to undisclosed injuries that will leave him unavailable for a "brief, yet still indeterminate amount of time."

The 42-year-old defeated Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 on Aug. 22 to capture the championship.

