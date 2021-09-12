Report: Deshaun Watson Trade Talks Could Pick Up at Deadline by Eagles, Broncos, More

AP Photo/Justin Rex

While Deshaun Watson remains with the Houston Texans as of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, trade talks could pick up ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport listed the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos among Watson's potential landing spots depending on how the season unfolds for each team.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the quarterback is unlikely to play in Houston again:

The Dolphins were interested in a trade for Watson before the start of the season, but they backed off talks because of Houston's asking price, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are seeking a combination of six players or draft picks in exchange for the quarterback.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct, as well as 10 criminal complaints. He will be inactive for at least Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL could place Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt List because of off-field conduct, but the league reportedly won't make a decision until a team (Houston or anyone else) plans to play him, per Florio. According to Florio, the Dolphins spoke to the NFL about the player's availability but didn't get an official answer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The quarterback—who will turn 26 on Tuesday—requested a trade earlier in the offseason and does not plan to play for Houston, as Rapoport noted.

If he is allowed to play, Watson could be a difference-maker for another team in 2021 and beyond. The three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards last season, adding 444 yards on the ground.

Miami could be seeking a long-term upgrade after Tua Tagovailoa failed to live up to expectations as a rookie last year. The former Alabama star had just 11 passing touchdowns in 10 games in 2020.

The Broncos and Panthers could also look to add a franchise quarterback after passing on the opportunity in the first round of the 2021 draft. Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold will get the first cracks at the starting jobs on their respective teams, but slow starts could force the organizations to look elsewhere.

Jalen Hurts could also get a short leash with the Eagles despite flashing his upside as a rookie in 2020.