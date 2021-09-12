Report: 49ers, Bears Have Plays for Trey Lance, Justin Fields vs. Lions, Rams

AP Photo/John Amis

They may not be starting, but don't be surprised if you see Trey Lance and Justin Fields on the field Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears have offensive sets for their rookie quarterbacks ready if needed in Week 1:

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to start for the 49ers and Andy Dalton for the Bears. Of the two, Garoppolo seemingly has a firmer grip on the starting job thanks to a stellar preseason. Lance, who only played one game in the 2020 season, also showed clear signs of rust and a need for development as a passer—albeit with a flair for the big play.

"I'm pretty satisfied with where it's at. Obviously, there are things to improve. You're always trying to fix little things, get guys on the same page as you seeing things out there. But overall, I felt pretty good with it," Garoppolo told reporters of his satisfaction with his preseason performance.

Dalton may have the hottest seat of any quarterback coming into Week 1. The Bears' fanbase wasn't exactly enthused about his one-year contract when it was signed in March and became even less enthralled with the idea of him being their starter as Fields shined in the preseason.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has been steadfast that Dalton would be the team's starter, but it would not be a surprise if he got the hook as early as Sunday if he struggles.