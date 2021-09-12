Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Want Combo of 6 Players, NFL Draft Picks for QB

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans reportedly wanted a combination of six players or draft picks for Deshaun Watson in trade talks this summer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Texans general manager Nick Caserio was "unwilling to budge" on his desired trade package. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits filed by women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. Ten women, including two who have not filed civil lawsuits, have also filed formal complaints with police in Houston.

No teams traded for Watson ahead of Week 1, and he's expected to spend the season on the Texans roster as an inactive player.

Teams that spoke to Houston sought to attach conditions to any draft picks based on Watson's availability. No formal charges have been filed, but investigations are ongoing and the NFL is conducting its own investigation into the allegations. Even if police decline to press charges, it's possible—if not likely—the NFL hands down a suspension for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson has denied any impropriety via his attorney, stating that all sexual encounters with the women were consensual.

The three-time Pro Bowler requested a trade earlier this offseason and has not backed down despite the off-field allegations. He reported to camp but has not been participating in team activities.

Tyrod Taylor is set to replace Watson as the Texans' starting quarterback for Week 1.