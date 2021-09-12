Vitor Belfort: Canelo Alvarez 'Will Not Fight Me at 185, I Promise You'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Vitor Belfort was clearly feeling himself after knocking out Evander Holyfield—a 58-year-old man who last fought professionally in 2011—in the first round of their bout Saturday night.

The 44-year-old Belfort even called out Canelo Alvarez following his victory.

"[Alvarez] will not fight me at 185, I promise you," he told reporters. "He will not have the balls to come, I promise you. If he does, we have $30 million."

More likely, the 31-year-old Alvarez will have the good business sense to defend his unified super middleweight belt against actual boxers in their prime, not against former MMA stars looking for a big paycheck in the sort of novelty fight that Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor and the Paul brothers have made trendy.

Alvarez's next fight is scheduled against Caleb Plant on Nov. 6. And after that, well, don't expect him to give Belfort's trash talk a second thought.