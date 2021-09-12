NASCAR at Richmond 2021 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Finishes 1st in Playoff Race

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. ended his Saturday night in Richmond with a trip to Victory Lane, besting Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell at the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute To First Responders.

The second leg of the Round of 16 in the Cup Series playoffs saw Truex jump up to second in the playoff standings behind only Hamlin, who won last week's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Truex led just 80 of the 400 laps Saturday, working his way back from a green flag penalty at the start to move into first on Lap 132. He last pitted on Lap 343 and pulled away late to secure the win. Hamlin, meanwhile, led for 197 laps but couldn't hold off his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Two of the sport's top drivers were both dealt massive blows early on. Kurt Busch went into the wall at Turn 1 on Lap 41 following a flat left-rear tire and was unable to get back on the track.

Reigning champion Chase Elliott suffered a communication error on pit road that nearly took him out of the running as well. Instead he was able to recover and finish in fourth place ahead of Joey Logano and Kyle Larson.

They'll all be back in action next weekend in Bristol, Tennessee when the Bass Pro Shops Night Race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.