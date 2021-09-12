Vitor Belfort Calls out Jake Paul for $30M Fight: 'Stop Running You Little B---h'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Vitor Belfort barely had time to celebrate his first-round technical knockout over Evander Holyfield before he resumed calling out Jake Paul.

Following his exhibition win against the 58-year-old, Belfort called the former YouTuber a "little b***h" for not agreeing to a bout and as fight promoter Triller upped its offer to $30 million to host the event.

Belfort, 44, is 20 years older than Paul and his time as both an MMA and boxing star is in its final chapter. Paul, meanwhile, is arguably the biggest celebrity draw in boxing right now with a perfect 4-0 record.

Over that span, Paul has taken a split decision from Tyron Woodley, a knockout of Nate Robinson and technical knockouts of Ben Askren and AnEsonGib.

A rematch between Paul and Woodley seemed near an agreement, but Woodley has yet to fulfill Paul's top requirement: Getting a tattoo that reads "I love Jake Paul" somewhere visible on his body.

In the meantime, Belfort and Triller's offer still stands. It's unclear if Paul has any interest in it.