    Vitor Belfort Calls out Jake Paul for $30M Fight: 'Stop Running You Little B---h'

    Blake SchusterContributor ISeptember 12, 2021

    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    Vitor Belfort barely had time to celebrate his first-round technical knockout over Evander Holyfield before he resumed calling out Jake Paul. 

    Following his exhibition win against the 58-year-old, Belfort called the former YouTuber a "little b***h" for not agreeing to a bout and as fight promoter Triller upped its offer to $30 million to host the event.

    Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi

    Triller proposing $30 million, winner take all. Jake Paul vs. Vitor Belfort. Thanksgiving Day.

    Dan Rafael @DanRafael1

    Belfort and <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanKavanaugh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyanKavanaugh</a> just raised offer to <a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakepaul</a> it to $30 million winner take all. LOL!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/vxzaVmr7cJ">https://t.co/vxzaVmr7cJ</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    VITOR BELFORT DEFEATS EVANDER HOLYFIELD IN THE FIRST ROUND 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FiteTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FiteTV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Y85dCHPRp6">pic.twitter.com/Y85dCHPRp6</a>

    Belfort, 44, is 20 years older than Paul and his time as both an MMA and boxing star is in its final chapter. Paul, meanwhile, is arguably the biggest celebrity draw in boxing right now with a perfect 4-0 record. 

    Over that span, Paul has taken a split decision from Tyron Woodley, a knockout of Nate Robinson and technical knockouts of Ben Askren and AnEsonGib. 

    A rematch between Paul and Woodley seemed near an agreement, but Woodley has yet to fulfill Paul's top requirement: Getting a tattoo that reads "I love Jake Paul" somewhere visible on his body. 

    In the meantime, Belfort and Triller's offer still stands. It's unclear if Paul has any interest in it. 

