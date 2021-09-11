Manchester United Tops Premier League Table After Saturday's Matchweek 4 Results

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Eight of the 10 games in Matchweek 4 are complete, with Manchester United continuing to pace the field in the early goings of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Here's a look at the results of Saturday's action and an updated look at the table.

Saturday Results

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspurs

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City

Brentford 0-1 Brighton

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle

Southampton 0-0 Westham

Watford 0-2 Wolves

Updated Premier League Table

The biggest storyline of the weekend was Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford. The 36-year-old legend made his second debut for United in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle, scoring two goals in a rout of a side that looked outmatched.

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with United late last month, a reunion more than a decade in the making. He previously played for United from 2003 to 2009 before transferring to Real Madrid.

"I didn't expect to score two goals. I expect one but not two. I have to appreciate the fans and what they did to me today. I feel so proud for that," Ronaldo told BBC Sport (via NDTV Sports). "Of course I am happy to score goals, I am not going to deny that but the most important thing is the team and the team played good.

"It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. It is normally because I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. I was very nervous but maybe I didn't show but I was. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team."

Chelsea managed to keep pace with United thanks to a 3-0 thumping of Aston Villa. Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Mateo Kovacic added another in a match that was never in question.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Arsenal managed to win its first match in four tries with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City. The Gunners still have a ton of work left to do after their abysmal start.