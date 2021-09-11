X

    Manchester United Tops Premier League Table After Saturday's Matchweek 4 Results

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2021

    AP Photo/Rui Vieira

    Eight of the 10 games in Matchweek 4 are complete, with Manchester United continuing to pace the field in the early goings of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

    Here's a look at the results of Saturday's action and an updated look at the table.

    Saturday Results

    Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspurs
    Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City
    Brentford 0-1 Brighton
    Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City
    Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa
    Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle
    Southampton 0-0 Westham
    Watford 0-2 Wolves

    Updated Premier League Table

    Premier League @premierleague

    🔴<a href="https://twitter.com/ManUtd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManUtd</a> will finish the day top of the Premier League <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PL</a> <a href="https://t.co/0vDAnB8gOY">pic.twitter.com/0vDAnB8gOY</a>

    The biggest storyline of the weekend was Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford. The 36-year-old legend made his second debut for United in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle, scoring two goals in a rout of a side that looked outmatched.

    Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with United late last month, a reunion more than a decade in the making. He previously played for United from 2003 to 2009 before transferring to Real Madrid.

    "I didn't expect to score two goals. I expect one but not two. I have to appreciate the fans and what they did to me today. I feel so proud for that," Ronaldo told BBC Sport (via NDTV Sports). "Of course I am happy to score goals, I am not going to deny that but the most important thing is the team and the team played good.

    "It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. It is normally because I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. I was very nervous but maybe I didn't show but I was. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Chelsea managed to keep pace with United thanks to a 3-0 thumping of Aston Villa. Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Mateo Kovacic added another in a match that was never in question.

    On the opposite end of the spectrum, Arsenal managed to win its first match in four tries with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City. The Gunners still have a ton of work left to do after their abysmal start.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!