Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Activated from COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 1 vs. Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs activated safety Tyrann Mathieu from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, paving the way for him to play in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Mathieu had been on the list since Sept. 1. He did not practice Friday, which called into question his status for the season opener.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reported Mathieu will be a game-time decision.

The four-time All-Pro has spent much of camp unsuccessfully negotiating a contract extension. Mathieu will be a free agent after the 2021 season.

"The landscape is super tricky," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. "We're at a $30 million [salary-cap] deficit from what we thought, and next year it's $15 million. Right now some things are out of our control just because of the cap reductions this year and next year. If you look at our books for next year, we're going to be over by a bunch."

Getting back to 100 percent and continuing to play like an All-Pro will be paramount for Mathieu—who has a long injury history—to get the contract his level of play dictates.

Armani Watts would start in place of Mathieu if he's unable to go.