Ravens' Ty'Son Williams Has 'Done Nothing but Impress,' OC Greg Roman Says

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens may have gone on a veteran running back signing spree amid injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but offensive coordinator Greg Roman says the team believes in Ty'Son Williams.

"We feel great about Ty'Son. He's done nothing but impress," Roman told reporters Saturday.

Williams is expected to start at running back for the Ravens in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, ascending from third-string afterthought to the most sought-after player on the fantasy waiver wire.

The BYU product will likely have one week—and one week only—to prove himself capable of handling RB1 duties. The Ravens have signed Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray in the last week. While they're unlikely to carry all three veterans the whole season, one of them is going to emerge enough to carve out a role—particularly if Williams struggles in his first NFL start.

The good news: Baltimore is facing off against a Raiders defense that's ranked among the NFL's worst since Jon Gruden's return to the franchise in 2018. Vegas allowed 125.8 rushing yards per game last season and doesn't project much better in 2021.

If Williams is as good as the camp buzz, we could be looking at this season's James Robinson. He just better be fast about proving himself because some aging former Pro Bowlers are in his rearview mirror.