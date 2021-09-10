Ravens' John Harbaugh: Gus Edwards' Season-Ending ACL Injury 'Kind of a Fluke Deal'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is still trying to understand how his team lost another running back to a season-ending injury ahead of Week 1. The best he can come up with for Gus Edwards' ACL tear is the randomness of injuries altogether.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Harbaugh explained Edwards was making a left-to-right cut when he landed incorrectly on his ankle.

"The weight ended up going on his knee," Harbaugh said. "It was kind of a fluke deal."

Moments later, cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL doing a similar move.

"He was kind of pivoting on a basic turn that he makes dozens of times every single practice." Harbaugh said.

Fluke or not, the Ravens find themselves rushing to regain control of a season that hasn't officially begun for them.

Baltimore quickly signed a number of veterans, beginning with Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman—who were both added to the practice squad with the intention of adding them to the 53-man roster—then inking former New Orleans Saints star Latavius Murray to a one-year deal.

Harbaugh brushed past questions of whether the team's practice facility turf may have contributed to the injuries but acknowledged he gave the rest of the day off for players to "reflect".

"I think you mourn for a day, and we fight today," Harbaugh said. "We got a really good team, a lot of great players. We can move forward. The train is moving fast."