Former UFC Fighter Jason Miller Facing Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Former UFC star Jason Miller was arrested Friday morning and charged with felony domestic violence, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Miller was booked into Valley Jail in Los Angeles at 3 a.m. with his bail set at $1.385 million.

The 40-year-old last fought for UFC in May 2012, losing a unanimous decision to C.B. Dollaway. He fought once more after that in 2016, falling to Mattia Schiavolin at Venator FC 3 in Italy to finish his career 28-10-1 (6 KOs).

Per Raimondi:

"Miller, a California native, has been arrested more than a dozen times over the last decade.

"In 2019, he took a plea deal in a felony vandalism case, was sentenced to one year in jail and then released in September of that year. This past May, Miller was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years of probation for felony vandalism and attempted grand theft. In June, Miller posted an apology on Instagram to his supporters, saying he went to rehab several years ago and was rebuilding his life, but then "made some bad choices, for which I take full responsibility."

