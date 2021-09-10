Lakers Rumors: Marc Gasol, Pick Traded to Grizzlies for Wang Zhelin's Draft Rights

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly traded center Marc Gasol, a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft and cash considerations to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in exchange for the draft rights to 2016 second-round selection Wang Zhelin.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal saves the Lakers $10 million, while Gasol will work on a contract buyout with the Grizzlies so he can remain with his family in Spain.

