Carson Wentz Will Start for Colts vs. Seahawks After Injury Recovery, Reich Says

The Indianapolis Colts will get their first look at Carson Wentz in Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wentz will start in Week 1 after undergoing foot surgery last month.

Wentz underwent surgery to remove a loose bone in his foot that broke free on Aug. 3. The loose bone was likely the result of a fracture he unknowingly suffered in high school.

The Colts announced at the time Wentz had a recovery timeline of five to 12 weeks.

"Knowing Carson, I'm optimistic," Reich told reporters about his quarterback's prognosis. "Knowing this is the type of injury you don't have to be pain-free to play in. You have to get to an acceptable level of tolerating pain and then you can start playing. That could happen early."

Optimism about Wentz's readiness for Week 1 increased when he returned to seven-on-seven practices on Aug. 23.

The 28-year-old did have a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week after being deemed a high-risk close contact, though he was activated on Sept. 2.

Reich and the Colts are betting big on Wentz returning to the peak form he showed early in his career to be their long-term solution at quarterback. They sent two draft picks, including a conditional second-round pick in 2022, to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire him.

That pick can become a first-rounder if Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the Colts offensive snaps in the regular season, or if he plays 70 percent of their offensive snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

Wentz is hoping to rebound after a horrible 2020 campaign with the Eagles. The former Pro Bowler threw for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with a 57.4 completion percentage in 12 starts before being benched for Jalen Hurts.