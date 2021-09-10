Ty'Son Williams, Ravens RBs' Fantasy Outlooks After Freeman, Murray Contracts

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all reportedly out for the entire 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens are providing fantasy managers with one of the more complicated backfield situations in the NFL.

Ty'Son Williams is the favorite to lead the team in carries to start the season at the very least, but Baltimore's running back group is getting crowded.

Over the past few days, the Ravens have signed veterans Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray, in addition to bringing in Trenton Cannon. Bell and Freeman are currently on the practice squad.

Of Baltimore's running backs, Williams is the only one with any level of familiarity within the offense, as he spent most of last season on the Ravens' practice squad before making the 53-man roster this year.

After Dobbins suffered a torn ACL and Hill suffered a torn Achilles, all signs pointed toward Edwards being the lead back in 2021 and Williams serving as the backup.

Plans changed Thursday, however, when Edwards reportedly suffered a torn ACL in practice. Baltimore had already signed Bell and Cannon by that point, but Edwards' injury compelled it to bring in Freeman and Murray as well.

Bell, Freeman and Murray have all rushed for 1,000 yards in a season before, but they're getting up there in age in running back terms; Bell and Freeman are 29, and Murray is 31.

Recent results suggest Bell and Freeman are pretty much done being effective running backs in both real and fantasy football.

Since holding out the entire 2018 season because of a contract dispute, Bell hasn't been the same player, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry combined over the past two seasons with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell spent nine games in the NFL's best offense last season with the Chiefs, but he could only muster 254 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with 13 receptions for 99 yards.

Freeman had his best seasons in Atlanta with the Falcons, topping 1,000 rushing yards and reaching the Pro Bowl in both 2015 and 2016.

The wheels started to come off in 2019 when Freeman averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in 14 games. He spent last season with the New York Giants, averaging only 3.2 yards per carry in five games.

Of the veteran running backs Baltimore has signed recently, Murray is the top candidate to carve out a fantasy-relevant role.

He enjoyed one of the most efficient seasons of his career last year as a complement to Alvin Kamara with the New Orleans Saints. Murray rushed for 656 yards and four touchdowns, averaged 4.5 yards per carry and caught 23 passes for 176 yards and one score.

The only reason Murray became available is because he was reportedly unwilling to take a pay cut to remain in New Orleans.

Still, Murray is entering an unfamiliar situation, meaning Williams remains the Ravens running back to own out of the gates.

ESPN's Louis Riddick is among those who believe Williams has the potential to be something special:

At 25 years of age, Williams has the youngest and freshest legs on the Ravens roster by far, and that should give the 6'0", 220-pound BYU product a leg up given the style of offense Baltimore likes to play.

The Ravens have ranked first or second in rushing in each of the past three seasons, coinciding with Lamar Jackson taking over as the starting quarterback.

Baltimore supported two fantasy-relevant running backs last season in Dobbins and Edwards, and there is reason to believe something similar could happen this season.

Fantasy managers should add and confidently start Williams in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders while also adding Murray and stashing him until he becomes more comfortable with the offense.

Bell, Freeman and Cannon are all best left on the waiver wire unless further injuries strike.