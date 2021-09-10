Dak Prescott on Telling Tom Brady 'We'll See Y'all Again': 'This Is a Playoff Team'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains confident in his team's outlook following a last-second 31-29 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Prescott was shown on camera telling the Bucs' Tom Brady "we'll see y'all again," a comment he explained during his postgame press conference.

"That's just the confidence I have in this group," the two-time Pro Bowl selection told reporters. "The expectations are high. This is a playoff team. We're gonna make a big push this year."

Prescott entered the season opener amid lingering questions about his health. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2020 campaign and dealt with a shoulder strain that limited his practice participation throughout training camp.

The 28-year-old Mississippi State product looked no worse for wear against the defending champs, completing 42 of his 58 throws for 403 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He added four carries for 13 yards and looked fine moving in the pocket.

A healthy Prescott gives the Cowboys one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses and would give the team a serious shot at the NFC East title for the first time since 2018.

"I thought Dak played well," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I really like the way our team played, the preparation coming into it. ... We had tough looks, particularly some of the things they did defensively. I thought our guys did a good job adjusting, did a good job distributing the ball on the perimeter."

Falling just short on the road against a Buccaneers squad that brought back every starter from last season's title-winning team is a promising sign for Dallas.

Meanwhile, Brady still showed no signs of slowing down at age 44. He connected on 32 of his 50 attempts for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two picks, including one on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half.

"Again, we won. It's great. But we know that it was far from perfect, and we've got to get back to work and clean a lot of stuff up," the seven-time Super Bowl champion told reporters.

The Bucs have a mind-numbing amount of talent on both sides of the ball and should be viewed as the title favorite once again until another team proves otherwise. In that sense, Prescott is probably right that they'll have to go through Tampa again if they're going to make a deep playoff run.

Both NFC contenders are back in action Sept. 19 for Week 2 when Tampa Bay hosts the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas visits the Los Angeles Chargers.