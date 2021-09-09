Patriots' Mac Jones, Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys Before Week 1

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen currently has the best-selling jersey in the NFL, while two rookie quarterbacks rank among the top five heading into Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears rank second and fourth in NFL jersey sales since Aug. 1, respectively, according to Fanatics:

Jones and Fields making it into the top five against such established players speaks volumes about how high the expectations are for both rookies.

Tom Brady (No. 3) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 5) are superstars in the NFL, so it's hardly a surprise to see them high on this list.

Allen has only played at an elite level once in his three seasons, but his historic leap in 2020 catapulted the Bills back to prominence in the AFC. Anyone who has followed the Bills Mafia on social media knows how passionate the fanbase is about supporting their team.

Jones is one of three rookie quarterbacks expected to make their first career start in Week 1. Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson of the New York Jets should also line up under center.

The Patriots made Jones their starter on Aug. 31 when Cam Newton was released. The 23-year-old had a fantastic preseason, completing 36 of 52 passes for 389 yards and one touchdown in three games.

The Bears have opted to go with Andy Dalton as their No. 1 quarterback to start the regular season. Fields should eventually take over the offense after the team traded up nine spots to select him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Fields, like Jones, also looked good during the preseason. The Ohio State alum went 30-of-49 with 276 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions through the air. He also had 11 carries, 92 yards, one rushing touchdown in three games.

Chicago fans are understandably excited to have a young quarterback with Fields' potential. Even though the wait for him to see the field will be a little longer than they would like, it's clear by sales of his jersey that they will be ready to greet him with open arms whenever head coach Matt Nagy makes the switch.