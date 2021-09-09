Steelers' Cameron Heyward on TJ Watt Contract: We All Feel Like He Should Be Paid

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Add Cameron Heyward to the list of Pittsburgh Steelers players in favor of T.J. Watt receiving a new long-term contract from the team.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Heyward said, "We all feel like T.J. should be paid."

Heyward's comments come after Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday that he wants to see Watt get paid.

"I think T.J. should get whatever the heck he wants," the Steelers quarterback told reporters. "He's arguably the best football player in the game right now, not just on defense, just in general."

Watt has been with the Steelers throughout training camp and preseason, but he hasn't participated in team drills while holding out for a new deal.

The 26-year-old fully participated in practice for the first time Wednesday, putting him on track to play in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Watt and the Steelers have been in contract negotiations for some time, but no deal has yet been reached. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh's refusal to include guaranteed money beyond the first year is "threatening to sink" discussions with Watt.

This season is the final year of Watt's rookie contract. His $10.089 million salary in 2021 ranks 26th among all edge-rushers, sandwiched between Whitney Mercilus of the Houston Texans ($10.5 million) and Derek Barnett of the Philadelphia Eagles ($10.05 million).

Joey Bosa is currently the highest-paid edge-rusher in the NFL. He signed a five-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers in July 2020 that included $102 million in total guarantees and can be worth up to $135 million.

Watt has far outplayed his rookie contract over the past four seasons. The Wisconsin alum has been named to the All-Pro first team in each of the previous two years. His 49.5 sacks since 2017 ranks third in the NFL, behind Aaron Donald (57.5) and Chandler Jones (50.0).