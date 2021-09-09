Saints' Cameron Jordan Donating $40k to Food Bank to Help with Hurricane Ida Relief

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced Thursday he's pledging $40,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank to aid in the city's recovery from Hurricane Ida.

Jordan also noted he's taking $4 Cameo video requests, with all additional revenue from the personalized messages also going to charity to help children in need. Cameo will also donate money for each video Jordan makes.

Here's the Saints star's full Instagram post detailing his plans:

"1 in 4 children in Louisiana face hunger and it's only gotten worse since Hurricane Ida. I am personally pledging $40,000 to [Second Harvest Food Bank] to make sure our communities have meals to eat during this difficult time.

"In an effort to raise awareness for Second Harvest and the needs in Nola, I'm also offering personalized Cameo videos for just $4. Cameo will be making up the difference to my normal price with all proceeds going toward the donation."

New Orleans has started to make progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm that struck Louisiana on Aug. 29.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi reported Thursday that power has been restored to 83 percent of customers in the city after widespread power outages and widespread flooding because of the storm. At least 26 people in the state were killed.

The Saints have temporarily moved out of the city so resources can be devoted entirely to the continued recovery efforts and not trying to host an NFL game on Sunday.

They've been practicing in Texas since Hurricane Ida approached the Gulf Coast, and they'll serve as the home team against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, though the game is going to take place at the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field in Florida.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Aug. 31 the team could be displaced for a month.

"We're looking at really the first three, four weeks of the season," Payton told reporters. "We're starting with the idea that let's just say it's a month. I think it's much easier to reel it back in."

The Saints' next chance to host a game in New Orleans will come in Week 4 against the New York Giants on Oct. 3. If that's ruled out, the next home date isn't until Week 8, when they're scheduled to host the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween.