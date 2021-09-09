Tom Brady Narrates Buccaneers Hype Video Before Season Opener vs. Cowboys

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Tom Brady narrated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hype video as they prepare to open their Super Bowl title defense Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in the annual NFL Kickoff Game.

Brady, who captured his seventh championship when the Bucs won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs in February, even gave a special shoutout to the team's fans:

The longtime New England Patriots superstar's seven rings are the most by any player in NFL history, and he has a legitimate opportunity to make it eight this season.

Tampa Bay was able to retain almost every key contributor from its 2020 squad, giving the team an opportunity to not only run it back but also to do so with pretty much the same core. That's rare in a free-agent era wherein players often capitalize on titles by landing big-money contracts elsewhere.

One thing that's changed for Brady is allowing himself to become a more friendly, outgoing personality through the use of social media compared to the buttoned-up version fans typically saw in New England.

"It's nice that I've found my voice more," Brady told ESPN's Jenna Laine in August. "I really enjoy being around my teammates, my coaches—it's been a different environment. [I'm] just really enjoying the experience of playing football, playing with this group of guys."

Make no mistake, however, the 44-year-old three-time NFL MVP is still one of sports' ultimate competitors.

Brady and the Bucs have a favorable schedule—it ranks 21st out of the 32 teams based on ESPN's Football Power Index—and longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' retirement should make Tampa's journey to the NFC South title a little less strenuous.

So the Buccaneers are a virtual playoff lock barring an injury to their superstar quarterback or several key injuries at other positions. That's no small statement given the team hadn't made the postseason since 2007 before Brady's arrival.

That said, anything less than another championship will probably be a disappointment.