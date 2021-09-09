Brett Favre: 'Justifiable' for Aaron Rodgers to Want Input on Packers' Personnel

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has a new backer as tensions continue to simmer between him and the Green Bay Packers—it's the franchise icon he previously replaced.

Speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday, Brett Favre explained that his protege has earned the right to have his voice heard on personnel matters and that the Packers should've been more willing to accept his input.

Said Favre (h/t ProFootball Talk's Mike Florio):

"I do think this in regards to Aaron but also let's say Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, guys who've paid their dues and certainly should be listened to when, you know, let's just use Aaron as an example. If he goes in and says, 'Look, I really think we need to keep this guy. I really love the rapport I have with him. I trust everything he does on the field and that's hard to come by. Let's retain the guy, whatever it takes. Let's do that.' I think that's justifiable, for Aaron to speak up or any guy who's paid his dues. And I think it would be unwise as an organization to not listen to the guy who's pulling the trigger. You know, your take from a General Manager perspective obviously is different because you're thinking about the team as a whole, but also the future and the present. So yeah, I certainly think that that's a tough job, but the guy that's pulling the trigger for you deserves to be listened to and in some cases, you act on his wishes. So I think that's what we're going to see happen from now on."

It's in those instances the former Packers legend believes Rodgers should be heard. And he understands why frustrations have boiled over in the past. Just how much longer Rodgers will withstand that treatment in Green Bay remains to be seen.

Rodgers came as close as possible to forcing his way out of Wisconsin during the offseason. In all likelihood, this may be his final season there anyways. Rodgers can opt out ahead of the 2022 season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent heading into his age 39 campaign.

Now the man who forced Favre to finish his career with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings seems to have found common ground with the NFL Hall of Famer.

Favre continued:

“What I sensed in our conversations was frustration on his part in regards to retaining players, or letting guys go that he felt like were very instrumental in their success. And was not given any heads up on either bringing someone back or letting someone go. Now that being said, that happened to me numerous times. You know, you lose a guy that you become really good friends with. Maybe it’s a receiver that you had a rapport with that you feel like you’ll never get with anyone else and he showed no signs of declining and it was like a no brainer, bring the guy back. But that’s the way it was.”

It was especially like that for Favre, who was pushed out by Rodgers in 2008. Before history can repeat itself again with Rodgers' backup, Jordan Love, the reigning MVP is making sure he doesn't go down quietly.