Broncos' Bradley Chubb Takes Responsibility for Arrest: 'It Won't Happen Again'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb took responsibility for his Tuesday arrest.

"It was an outstanding traffic issue I thought was already resolved after paying the ticket several months ago," he said in a message he posted on Twitter. "Regardless of the circumstances, I take responsibility and it won't happen again."

Mike Klis of 9News reported that Chubb was arrested because of a failure-to-appear warrant that was issued when he did not appear in court on Aug. 6. He was charged with misdemeanor driving under restraint and having license plates that were expired for at least 60 days on May 6.

Klis cited court records that showed the linebacker was ticketed in April 2019 for speeding 10-19 mph over the limit and again in December 2020 for the same reason. The first one was dismissed.

"Mr. Chubb was contacted late this morning for a minor traffic infraction by deputies from our office," Sgt. Jeff Miller from the Douglas County Sheriff said. "After contacting Mr. Chubb it was discovered that he had a warrant out of Arapahoe County for FTA (Failure to Appear) on traffic offenses and was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Detention Center and is currently in the process of posting a small bond."

Blair Miller and Troy Renck of ABC 7 in Denver reported there was a $250 bond set in the case Tuesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Broncos released a statement, saying "We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed."

This comes as the Broncos prepare for Sunday's season opener against the New York Giants.

Chubb figures to be one of their leaders on the defensive side after making the Pro Bowl last season behind 42 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble. The showing was all the more notable because he played just four games in 2019 due to a torn ACL.