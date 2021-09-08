Tiger Woods 'Progressing' in Leg Injury Rehab After Car Crash, Steve Stricker Says

AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Tiger Woods is apparently "progressing" with an eye on playing golf again as he recovers from the serious car accident he was involved in on Feb. 23.

That is what Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker told Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson of SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (h/t Bob Harig of ESPN) on Tuesday.

"I've talked to Tiger a lot," Stricker said. "He's a part of this Ryder Cup family; he won't be able to be a captain's assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well. He's progressing, he's doing well, things are moving in the right direction."

Harig noted Woods suffered broken bones in his right leg and injuries to his right ankle and foot in the crash. The 15-time major champion was also recovering from a fourth back surgery he underwent in December at the time of the crash.

There have not been many official updates on Woods' progress, although he did post a picture of himself on crutches with his dog in April on his Instagram account.

"My course is coming along faster than I am," the caption read. "But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

Stricker said Woods would not be at the Ryder Cup in person as a vice captain this year.

The United States captain announced Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth as his captain's picks for the United States in this year's Ryder Cup.

The rest of the roster was determined by performance dating back to 2019:

This year's Ryder Cup is scheduled to start Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.