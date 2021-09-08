Oscar De La Hoya Released After Spending 3 Days in Hospital with COVID-19

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Oscar De La Hoya announced on Instagram that he is out of the hospital after spending three days there due to COVID-19.

"Hey guys, I am out of the hospital," De La Hoya said. "I was in there for three days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it."

De La Hoya won 11 world titles over six different weight classes during his professional boxing career, which lasted from 1992-2008.

The 48-year-old was scheduled to return to the ring Sept. 11 with an eight-round boxing match against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

However, De La Hoya announced on Sept. 3 that he would be withdrawing from the fight after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He also expressed his desire to fight before the year ended.

De La Hoya's decorated boxing career included world titles in the junior lightweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight divisions. He won the first 31 professional matches of his career and currently sports a 39-6 mark lifetime.

The Golden Boy also won a gold medal in the lightweight division at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

In August 2020, De La Hoya told ESPN's Steve Kim that he was planning to make a boxing comeback.

"The rumors are true, and I'm going to start sparring in the next few weeks," De La Hoya said.

"It's a real fight," he added. "I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it."

Last March, De La Hoya announced that he would be making his comeback July 3. His comeback eventually got pushed to September, with Triller Fight Club announcing De La Hoya's return to the ring against Belfort at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

The fight will go on with 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in De La Hoya's place.

Holyfield is the only four-time world heavyweight champion in boxing history. He will be fighting in his first professional bout in 10 years.