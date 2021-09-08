Tua Tagovailoa Not Voted Among Dolphins Captains Ahead of 2021 Season

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced their five captains to open the 2021 NFL regular season, and some were surprised to see Tua Tagovailoa absent from the list.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins and right tackle Jesse Davis were the two offensive players to make the cut:

The makeup of Miami's captains list may be much ado about nothing.

Jerome Baker, the team's leading tackler in each of the last two years, was another notable omission. Based on 2020 and 2021, there seems to be a general emphasis on experience over the kind of on-field role a player will occupy.

Hollins, for example, figures to be one of the backups at wideout once Will Fuller V serves out the remainder of his six-game suspension.

Still, questions will inevitably arise when a starting quarterback isn't voted by his teammates to be one of the ceremonial captains.

This also comes as the Dolphins have been linked to a possible trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Aug. 28 they "have emerged as the front-runner," and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported there was "mounting chatter that Watson will be traded in the coming days." Florio included Miami as one of the contenders alongside the Carolina Panthers.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits tied to allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, which has left his playing status in flux.

Addressing the rumors, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he's "very confident" in Tagovailoa.

Flores also told reporters the Dolphins "have a high standard for the people we have in the organization" and "want people with high character throughout the building."