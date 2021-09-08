Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele Headline Team USA Ryder Cup Captain's Picks

Harry How/Getty Images

United States captain Steve Stricker unveiled his squad for the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The first six spots were based on a golfer's performance dating back to 2019, which left Stricker to determine his six captain's picks. The 54-year-old selected Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

Stricker didn't spring many surprises considering he chose six of the eight highest-ranked golfers in the U.S. Ryder Cup qualifying standings.

Patrick Reed is the biggest snub, though some will feel his exclusion is justified.

The 2018 Masters champion was hospitalized with double pneumonia in August, which caused him to miss the BMW Championship after already having missed the Wyndham Championship and Northern Trust for separate reasons.

Reed returned for the Tour Championship and finished in 25th at two under, a performance that may not have impressed Stricker too much. His last two appearances in a team setting for the U.S. likely impacted the decision-making process, too.

Stricker told reporters he "lost sleep" while going over whether to select Reed.

"He is a tremendous competitor. His record at the Ryder Cup is pretty darn good," he also said. "I think it was just the uncertainty of his health and really the lack of play that led to our decision down the stretch."

Going strictly off the standings, Webb Simpson would've been in a position to compete in the Ryder Cup ahead of Scheffler.

Simpson went without a victory this season but had six top-10 finishes in 21 events. He also has a lot of experience with the U.S. team, competing in the 2012, 2014 and 2018 Ryder Cups.

Stricker addressed why he thought Scheffler was a better fit for the 2021 tournament:

Europe has dominated the Ryder Cup in recent years, claiming seven of the last nine installments.

With what's likely to be a raucous atmosphere in Haven, Wisconsin, perhaps Stricker's squad can bring the United States its second victory in five years.