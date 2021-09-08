Myles Garrett Wants to Be LeBron for the Browns: Have to Prove I'm a Playmaker

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is looking to follow in the footsteps of one of the biggest legends in the history of Cleveland sports.

In an interview with Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal on Tuesday, it was mentioned to Garrett that the Browns added defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson during the offseason.

As part of that discussion, Garrett made reference to the Cleveland Cavaliers team made up of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love that won an NBA championship in 2016: "I've got my Kyrie and my Love? Well, hell, I have to prove that I'm LeBron first before anything. I have to prove that I'm the playmaker at all levels. Hell, he's top-three in any debate that you have."

With four NBA MVP awards, four NBA championships and four NBA Finals MVP awards to his credit, James is one of the greatest and most decorated players in the history of basketball.

Garrett has a long way to go before becoming the football equivalent, but his career is off to a strong start.

The 25-year-old pass-rusher was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. In four NFL seasons since, he is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time, first-team All-Pro.

Garrett has recorded double-digit sacks in each of the past three seasons and has 42.5 of them in 51 career regular-season games.

He set a career high with 13.5 sacks in 2018 and followed that with 10 in 10 games in 2019. Last season, Garrett registered 12 sacks plus a career-high four forced fumbles, netting him his first All-Pro nod.

Perhaps most importantly, the Browns reached the playoffs and even won a playoff game last season. That marked their first postseason appearance since 2002, ending the NFL's longest drought.

While LeBron has always been a superstar, his greatest success has come with a strong supporting cast.

He won two championships with the Miami Heat alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, one in Cleveland with Irving and Love, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers next to Anthony Davis.

It remains to be seen if Clowney and Jackson are the additions that put Garrett and the Browns over the top, but if the offense led by running back Nick Chubb, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry can carry its weight, the Browns have a strong chance to make a deep run in 2021.