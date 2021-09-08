Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. to Provide Commentary for Holyfield-Belfort Fight

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Jr., will provide commentary for a telecast of Evander Holyfield's fight with Vitor Belfort.

"I love great fighters and great fights," the elder Trump said, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger. "I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event."

Bohn noted how Trump has long ties to combat sports, having hosted numerous boxing and mixed martial arts events.

The since-demolished Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, hosted Holyfield's victory over Alex Stewart in November 1989. Trump also had a role in staging Holyfield's highly anticipated clash with George Foreman in Atlantic City in April 1991.

Saturday's event will be Holyfield's first fight since his 10th-round TKO of Brian Nielsen in May 2011.

Belfort has boxed just once before, knocking out Josemario Neves. His last MMA appearance was a second-round loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 in May 2018.