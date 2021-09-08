Kevin Owens' WWE Contract Reportedly Expires in January Amid AEW Rumors

Dennis Jerome Acosta/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens' contract reportedly expires in January 2022, per Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select (h/t Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com).

“We’ve learned from a WWE official that WWE restructured several contracts ahead of the pandemic, and for whatever reason, Kevin Owens’ deal was changed to expire in January 2022," the report stated.

"We were not told of any additional terms of the deal or specifically why it was shortened. We’ll work to find out if any other deals were adjusted.”

As Rift noted, Owens told TVA Sports in May 2018 that he had recently signed a five-year deal with WWE, so the latest report represents a significant change his contract structure.

The latest Owens report drops on the same day that he deleted a tweet that may have alluded to a reunion some of his former stable members who are now in AEW. Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. explained.

"The speculation began when Owens tweeted the coordinates to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. He then changed the location in his Twitter bio to “Almost there,” which is seen as a reference to the Mount Rushmore coordinates, which have since been deleted from his Twitter feed.

"Mount Rushmore is the name of a stable Owens was in with Adam Cole and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in 2013-2014. Owens ended up leaving the stable when he signed with WWE in 2014. He left the group with a triple superkick from Cole and The Bucks."

Owens has been with WWE since 2014.

He's a three-time United States champion and two-time Intercontinental champion who has also won the Universal and NXT titles once apiece.

Owens has been an incredible success in WWE since leaving Ring of Honor, notably being named the world's No. 3 singles wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2017. Rolling Stone also named Owens the WWE Rookie of the Year and WWE's Best Heel in 2015.

If Owens ever left WWE for AEW, it'd be a massive coup for the organization who just added Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson to the roster. AEW also added a pair of New Japan Pro-Wrestling legends in Minoru Suzuki and Satoshi Kojima. Miro (known as Rusev in WWE) is also on the roster and thriving as the TNT champion.

Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott in WWE) also appears to have a bright future in AEW after earning a shot at the Women's World Championship following her Casino Battle Royale win at AEW All Out.

For now, Owens is a member of WWE, but it will be interesting to see what goes down in 2022.

